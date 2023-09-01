Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) VP Fernando Blasco Sells 10,000 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fernando Blasco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $142,000.00.

Hayward Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Hayward’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Get Our Latest Report on HAYW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.