HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BTAI. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTAI

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

BTAI opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19,549.52% and a negative return on equity of 309.06%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.