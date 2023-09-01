HC Wainwright Trims Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Target Price to $10.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.97. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 271.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

