Head to Head Contrast: Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ampol and Ferrellgas Partners are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ampol and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampol N/A N/A N/A Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ampol and Ferrellgas Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampol N/A N/A N/A $1.84 11.44 Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.50 -$82.50 million ($0.85) -9.06

Analyst Recommendations

Ampol has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrellgas Partners. Ferrellgas Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ampol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ampol and Ferrellgas Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampol 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Ampol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ampol beats Ferrellgas Partners on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricant supplies. The Z Energy segment includes fuel offerings in the New Zealand market. It distributes its products through depots, terminals, pipelines, and service station sites. The company sells fuels to various customers in defence, mining, transport, marine, agriculture, aviation, and other commercial sectors. The company was formerly known as Caltex Australia Limited and changed its name to Ampol Limited in May 2020. Ampol Limited was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2022, the company operates through a network of 49 service centers and 795 service units for propane distribution locations. In addition, it is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is based in Liberty, Missouri.

