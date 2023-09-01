Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Herbalife by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth $379,000.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 350,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,148. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $98,993.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Herbalife Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

