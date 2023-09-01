Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in August

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 13,040,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Herbalife news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Herbalife by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Herbalife by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Herbalife stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. 471,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,197. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

