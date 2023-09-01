Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of HT opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

