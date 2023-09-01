Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT Raised to $10.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

HT opened at $9.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $393.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 92,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

