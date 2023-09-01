Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $41,433,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of HPE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,696,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

