Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.1 %

HPE stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

