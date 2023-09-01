Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.46 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

