HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 3.2%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.91. 2,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 62,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
HilleVax Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $505.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
