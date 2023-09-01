HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from HiTech Group Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.18.

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects.

