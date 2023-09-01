Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $22.75. 229,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,992. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

