Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019,345 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Hostess Brands worth $102,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,790,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,173,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

TWNK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,423. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hostess Brands

About Hostess Brands

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.