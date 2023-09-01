HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-0.97 EPS.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

