IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $66.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.93.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.18. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IAC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IAC by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,881 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 5.9% during the first quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,269,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,321,000 after purchasing an additional 238,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

