iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $4,041,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,849,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 321,285 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Price Performance

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. iCAD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on iCAD from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

