ICON Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. ICON has a total market cap of $154.88 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 966,129,436 coins and its circulating supply is 966,130,131 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 966,086,782.1763046 with 966,085,676.4085561 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16388733 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $2,483,172.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

