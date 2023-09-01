Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

INCY stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 1,120.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

