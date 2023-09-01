Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CFO Sells $99,528.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marissa B. Espineli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innodata alerts:

On Wednesday, August 30th, Marissa B. Espineli sold 11,628 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $174,885.12.

On Friday, August 18th, Marissa B. Espineli sold 25,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $338,750.00.

Innodata Stock Performance

INOD opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.89 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.03. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Innodata

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Innodata by 261.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innodata by 120.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 257,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innodata by 392.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 346,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.