Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.52 and last traded at $82.51. Approximately 140,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 305,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIPR. Compass Point dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.43%.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

