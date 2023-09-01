Insider Buying: Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Acquires $30,903.88 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) Director James M. Kilts bought 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $30,903.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,454.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $908.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

ADV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

