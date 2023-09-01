Insider Buying: EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Buys A$104,000.00 in Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVRGet Free Report) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu acquired 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$104,000.00 ($67,096.77).

EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, zinc, lithium/borate, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It holds interests in various projects located in Peru, Mexico, Austria, the United States, Serbia, and Australia.

