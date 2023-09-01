Insider Buying: EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Buys A$104,000.00 in Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Free Report) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu acquired 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$104,000.00 ($67,096.77).
EV Resources Stock Performance
EV Resources Company Profile
EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, zinc, lithium/borate, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It holds interests in various projects located in Peru, Mexico, Austria, the United States, Serbia, and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EV Resources
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for EV Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.