Insider Buying: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Acquires 28,579 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 28,579 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,193.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,742,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,804,994.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 48,171 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $2,815,594.95.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 190,569 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.02 per share, for a total transaction of $11,437,951.38.

On Monday, August 14th, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 63,672 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,792.72.

On Friday, August 11th, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 263,740 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.57. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -118.87 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $101.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $3,930,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 65.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Impinj by 24.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period.

Impinj Company Profile



Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

