Insider Buying: Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Insider Purchases 124,387 Shares of Stock

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Zeptner purchased 124,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$171,032.13 ($110,343.31).

Mark Zeptner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mark Zeptner 231,005 shares of Ramelius Resources stock.

Ramelius Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

About Ramelius Resources

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates through three segments: Mt Magnet, Edna May, and Exploration. The company owns and operates the Mt Magnet, the Edna May, the Vivien, the Marda, the Tampia, the Rebecca, and the Penny gold mines located in Western Australia.

