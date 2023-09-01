Insider Buying: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) CEO Buys $1,027,500.00 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sirius XM Stock Down 3.9 %

SIRI stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.