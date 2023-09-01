Insider Buying: Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) CEO Acquires $115,400.00 in Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,004.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VTS opened at $23.24 on Friday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

