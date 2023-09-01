Insider Selling: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) CEO Sells $1,524,488.24 in Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $154.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.21. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $156.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

