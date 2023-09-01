Insider Selling: Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Sells 64,081 Shares of Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Rob Wood sold 64,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.29), for a total value of £217,875.40 ($274,644.40).

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,092.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 346.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 218.84. Breedon Group plc has a one year low of GBX 243.50 ($3.07) and a one year high of GBX 400 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 380 ($4.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

About Breedon Group

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.