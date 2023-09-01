Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells 2,402 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $185,026.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,054.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Friday, August 25th, Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14.

On Friday, July 14th, Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $393,280.11.

On Monday, July 3rd, Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after buying an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

View Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.