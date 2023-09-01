Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $47,538.00 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $47,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Ryan Damon sold 3,500 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $102,550.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $203,070.00.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $29.50 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $36.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $240.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,547,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,551,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,195,000 after buying an additional 101,040 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650,602 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,553,000 after acquiring an additional 499,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its position in Criteo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,529,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

