Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 487,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 1.93. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.37 million. OneSpaWorld had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

