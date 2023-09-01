Insider Selling: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) COO Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.