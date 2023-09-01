Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 10,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 39.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 51,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,524,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on INSM
Insmed Price Performance
Shares of INSM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.06. 44,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.53.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The business had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insmed will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- What’s Behind VinFast’s Electrifying Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.