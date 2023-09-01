Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 10,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 39.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 51,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,524,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on INSM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.06. 44,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The business had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insmed will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

