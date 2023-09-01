Instem (LON:INS) Sets New 1-Year High at $830.00

Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.46) and last traded at GBX 823 ($10.37), with a volume of 2515744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.44).

Instem Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £188.84 million, a PE ratio of 4,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 623.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 631.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Instem

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

