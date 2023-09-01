inSure DeFi Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $77.17 million and $1.18 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00289359 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,067,661.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

