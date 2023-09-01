Integral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Integral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ITGDFFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITGDF opened at $2.00 on Monday. Integral Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.