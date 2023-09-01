Integral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Integral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITGDF opened at $2.00 on Monday. Integral Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00.
Integral Diagnostics Company Profile
