Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $36.32. 21,935,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,898,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

