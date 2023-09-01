Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading Down 3.3%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. 67,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 333,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter worth $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth $100,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.