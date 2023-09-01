Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. 947,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.