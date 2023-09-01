International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.3% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.33. 1,107,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,181. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

