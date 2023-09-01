International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 million, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.