Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $545.00

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $545.00 and last traded at $544.32, with a volume of 76680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $540.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.48.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU
Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,195 shares of company stock valued at $34,456,986 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
See Also
