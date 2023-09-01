Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.85. The stock had a trading volume of 540,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

