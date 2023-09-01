Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) recently:

8/17/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

8/11/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. 1,565,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,816. The company has a market cap of $370.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,258. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 538,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,990,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,259,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 702,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

