IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 3.3%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.63. 1,629,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,058,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Westpark Capital cut shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in IonQ by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in IonQ by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 515,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 440,041 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

