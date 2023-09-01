IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 4.1%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 7,211,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 8,069,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Westpark Capital cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IonQ by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after buying an additional 160,077 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

