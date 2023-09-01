IOTA Trading Up 11.6% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $449.40 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003851 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.