iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,286,838 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 1,064,855 shares.The stock last traded at $97.39 and had previously closed at $97.35.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.